Donahue Returns to History as Senior VP, Development

Mary Donahue has been named senior VP, development and programming at History.

Donahue, who worked at History before becoming senior VP, development and planning at Lifetime, will oversee production for current non-fiction programming, reporting to Eli Lehrer, executive VP at History. She is taking responsibilities previously handled by Russ McCarroll, who left earlier this year.

History and Lifetime are both part of A+E Networks.

History also said that Dolores Gavin, senior executive, development and programming at History, has had her role expanded. She now oversees all non-fiction development at History, while Arturo Interian, senior VP of scripted programming at History, oversees scripted shows including Six, Vikings and the upcoming Knightfall, The Breach: Inside the Impeachment of Bill Clinton and Project Blue Book.

“I had the pleasure of working with Mary at Lifetime where she produced and developed a number of the network’s hit series,” said Lehrer. “She is an award-winning producer with great programming instincts and a proven track record. I am happy to have her return to History as a member of the network’s formidable senior programming team along with Dolores and Arturo.”

Before her previous stint at History, Donahue worked at Discovery, The Oprah Winfrey Show, ABC News, NBC News, USA Today and CNN. Gavin joined History last year.