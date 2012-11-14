Don Nash Promoted to EP of 'Today'
NBC News has promoted longtime Today show senior broadcast producer Don Nash to executive producer
of the morning show, replacing Jim Bell, who is moving to be full-time producer
of NBCUniversal's Olympics coverage.
The leadership changes are effective Dec. 1. Nash will be
responsible for all four hours of program content for Today and report to Alexandra Wallace, who NBC officially announced
has been named executive in charge of Today.
Wallace will have executive oversight of the show and continue to report to NBC
News president Steve Capus.
"Don Nash deserves to be at the helm of Today," Capus said in a statement. "He is a beloved member of the Today family who brings vision, commitment
and a deep familiarity to all aspects of the broadcast. The formidable
individual talents of Alex, Don and the Today
leadership are now combined and I'm confident our team is well positioned for
success."
Nash is a 23-year veteran of Today, rising from a production assistant in its Burbank bureau to
be its senior broadcast producer for the past seven years. He also served as
executive producer of Weekend Today
from 2002-05.
