Don Nash Promoted to EP of 'Today'

NBC News has promoted longtime Today show senior broadcast producer Don Nash to executive producer

of the morning show, replacing Jim Bell, who is moving to be full-time producer

of NBCUniversal's Olympics coverage.

The leadership changes are effective Dec. 1. Nash will be

responsible for all four hours of program content for Today and report to Alexandra Wallace, who NBC officially announced

has been named executive in charge of Today.

Wallace will have executive oversight of the show and continue to report to NBC

News president Steve Capus.

"Don Nash deserves to be at the helm of Today," Capus said in a statement. "He is a beloved member of the Today family who brings vision, commitment

and a deep familiarity to all aspects of the broadcast. The formidable

individual talents of Alex, Don and the Today

leadership are now combined and I'm confident our team is well positioned for

success."

Nash is a 23-year veteran of Today, rising from a production assistant in its Burbank bureau to

be its senior broadcast producer for the past seven years. He also served as

executive producer of Weekend Today

from 2002-05.