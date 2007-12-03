Don Imus Back on Radio, TV, Says Firing Justified

Shock Jock Don Imus returned to the airwaves Monday, this time with a syndicated radio show on WABC in New York, saying that he probably should have been fired by CBS in April for racially charged remarks he made about the Rutgers women’s-basketball team.

In an interview with Barbara Walters for her 10 Most Fascinating People ABC TV special Dec. 6, Imus said his addition of African-American staffers to the show was not made out of guilt, but as an effort and opportunity to diversify the cast.

Of his firing, he said: "I think that what happened is probably what should have happened," ABC reported Monday.

Asked if he was going to be a kinder, gentler Imus, he said by way of an answer that, in his opinion: "Vice President Cheney is still a war criminal and [Sen.] Hillary Clinton [D-N.Y.] is still Satan."

Imus also returned to TV with a morning simulcast (and evening repeat airing in HD) on cable channel RFD-TV -- his CBS show had been simulcast on MSNBC.