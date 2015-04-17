Dominic Cooper to Star in AMC’s ‘Preacher’

After playing a well-known Marvel character, Dominic Cooper will head to the other side of the comic book aisle.

Cooper, who portrayed Howard Stark on both ABC’s Agent Carter and Marvel’s 2011 film Captain America, has landed the lead role in AMC’s adaptation of DC Comic Preacher. Cooper will play Reverend Jesse Custer, a Texas preacher who merges with a creature that has escaped from heaven, giving him the ability to make anyone do anything he says.

The project is being developed by This Is the End duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and Breaking Bad's Sam Catlin with Sony Pictures Television. The series, which is at the pilot stage, is under consideration for 2016.

Rogen made the announcement on his Twitter account Friday: “We have Jesse Custer! @dominiccoop is gonna save our souls. #Preacher”

Cooper joins a cast that also includes Lucy Griffiths, Joseph Gilgun and Ian Colletti.