Dolgin: YES Eyeing 15 Live NYC FC Telecasts

Tracy Dolgin is keeping an eye out for when Major League Soccer unveils its entire 2015 schedule early in the new year.

At that point, the YES Network president and CEO will begin to have a better feel for how the regional sports network’s coverage schedule of MLS expansion club New York City FC will shape up during the club’s rookie season in the domestic soccer circuit.

YES announced on Dec. 18 that it had reached a multiyear rights agreement with New York City FC to present the club’s game within its New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania territory .The team, which is 80%-owned by English Premier League’s Manchester City and 20% by the New York Yankees, will kick off its first season in 2015, playing its home matches at Yankees Stadium.

