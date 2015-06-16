Dolezal Grants Interview to NBC

Rachel Dolezal, who resigned from her job as head of Spokane's NAACP chapter in the face of allegations--by her birth parents--that she misrepresented her race, has given an exclusive interview to NBC, to air on MSNBC, Today and NBC Nightly News Tuesday (June 16).

An interview, with Matt Lauer, will air first on Today, followed by separate interviews with Savannah Guthrie for Nightly News and Melissa Harris-Perry for MSNBC and NBCBLK on NBCNews.com.

Dolezal announced her resignation on the Spokane NAACP Facebook page. "Police brutality, biased curriculum in schools, economic disenfranchisement, health inequities, and a lack of pro-justice political representation are among the concerns at the forefront of the current administration of the Spokane NAACP. And yet, the dialogue has unexpectedly shifted internationally to my personal identity in the context of defining race and ethnicity."

The parents, who are estranged from Dolezal, talked about their daughter in a Today interview Monday (June 15).