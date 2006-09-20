Dog's a Hit on A&E

Bounty hunter Duane "Dog" Chapman is apparently more popular as the hunted than the hunter.

A&E's Tuesday night special about Dog's arrest earned the cable network its most-viewed telecast of all time with viewers 18-34 and 18-49 - 1.5 million and 2.9 million, respectively. The two-hour show, Dog: The Family Speaks, ranked as the top cable program of the night in those two demos, as well as with adults 25-54 and brought in 4.5 million total viewers.

Chapman, his son and his brother spent two days in a Hawaii jail after being arrested on kidnapping charges last week as fugitives from Mexican authorities. They were charged with conspiracy and illegal detention of a convicted rapist in a county where bounty hunting is a crime. Free on bail and awaiting an extradition hearing in November, Chapman said he was arrested as part of a prisoner exchange between the U.S. and Mexican authorities.

A&E's 9 p.m. Dog special outdrew the show's usual performance significantly. Season to date, Dog has averaged 1.4 million viewers 18-49 and 2.3 million total viewers.