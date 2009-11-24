‘Dog the Bounty Hunter' Returns to A&E

A&E's hit reality series Dog the Bounty Hunter will mark its new sixth season with a one-hour premiere Dec. 2. It also marks the 150th episode of the long-running show.

In the season premiere, Dog Chapman's target is involved in drugs and reckless driving, which serves as a sobering reminder for Dog, whose daughter Barbara Katie was killed in a car accident on the eve of the bounty hunter's wedding in 2006.

The show premiered in 2004 and has been a staple on the network since, though in November 2007 after Chapman was recorded uttering racial slurs in a phone conversation with his son, the show was put on a temporary hiatus. After an apology from Chapman and support from fans and black leaders, A&E brought the show back in 2008. Last season, Dog averaged two million viewers per episode.

The show is produced by Hybrid Films with Rick Smigelski as supervising producer and David Houts and Daniel Elias as executive producers. Robert Sharenow and Colleen Conway are executive producers for A&E.