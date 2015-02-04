Documentary Streaming Service XiveTV Goes Live

Following a soft launch last October, XiveTV, an OTT network dedicated to documentaries, has officially gone live with its subscription video-on-demand service.

Created by Alliant Content in 2014, and headed by documentary veterans Greg Diefenbach and Thomas Lucas, XiveTV carries long-form documentaries grouped by categories (which the net calls "collections") such as Pure Nature, Pure Science, Pure History and others. The network features Alliant's originally produced content alongside documentary programming from more than 20 media companies, including ITV, Sky Vision, Digital Rights Group, Cineflix and others.

Alliant said XiveTV's focus on long-form documentaries has paid off in terms of user engagement, with the average viewer watching more than 67% of each XiveTV program.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.