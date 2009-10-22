Documentary Channel Acquires Oscar-Winning Doc Package

The Documentary Channel has acquired a package of 16 films from the Image Entertainment library. The exclusive deal includes Academy Award winner, Born Into Brothels, and other high profile titles such as Spellbound, War Dance, Murderball and Emmy nominees Boys of Baraka and Trials of Darryl Hunt.



The package of documentaries will begin airing on November 23 at 9.00 p.m. with film festival award winner Bus 174. The Documentary Channel is a 24-hour service carried on Dish Network and via several broadcast stations such as NYC TV in New York.