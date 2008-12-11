'The Doctors' Back For Season Two

CBS Television Distribution’s The Doctors is this year’s first rookie show to be renewed for season two. The show, which features a panel of doctors discussing medical topics, has been picked up in 95% of the country, including stations owned by CBS, Cox, Scripps Howard, Belo, Post-Newsweek and LIN Television.

The Doctors is this year’s highest-rated new talk show, growing 46% from its September premiere to a 1.9 live plus same day average household rating in the week ended Nov. 23.

The Doctors features a team of four medicals professionals, each with a different specialty — ER physician Dr. Travis Stork; obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Lisa Masterson; plastic surgeon and reconstructive surgery expert Dr. Andrew Ordon; and pediatrician Dr. James Sears. Each day, the panel discusses the guest’s real-life experiences and then disseminates information about health, medical care and drugs.