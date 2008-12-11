'The Doctors' Back For Season Two
CBS Television Distribution’s The Doctors is this year’s first rookie show to be renewed for season two. The show, which features a panel of doctors discussing medical topics, has been picked up in 95% of the country, including stations owned by CBS, Cox, Scripps Howard, Belo, Post-Newsweek and LIN Television.
The Doctors is this year’s highest-rated new talk show, growing 46% from its September premiere to a 1.9 live plus same day average household rating in the week ended Nov. 23.
The Doctors features a team of four medicals professionals, each with a different specialty — ER physician Dr. Travis Stork; obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Lisa Masterson; plastic surgeon and reconstructive surgery expert Dr. Andrew Ordon; and pediatrician Dr. James Sears. Each day, the panel discusses the guest’s real-life experiences and then disseminates information about health, medical care and drugs.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.