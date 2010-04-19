‘Doctor Who' Delivers Highest Ratings In BBC America History
By Alex Weprin
The season premiere of Doctor
Who-featuring Matt Smith in his debut as the show's eponymous Doctor-delivered
BBC America's highest ratings ever Saturday, April 17. The program delivered
1.2 million total viewers, including 682,000 P25-54. Both are series highs.
The new season is a reboot of the
long running science fiction series, which first debuted in the U.K. in 1963.
Smith is replacing actor David Tennant, who had played the Doctor in the series
since 2005.
