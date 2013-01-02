'Doctor Who' Christmas Special Sets Ratings Record for BBCAmerica
The Christmas Day special Doctor Who: The Snowmen gave BBC America its top-rated telecast in
the adults 25-54 demo ever, drawing a 0.95 rating and 807,000 viewers in the demo
from 9-10:20 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to Nielsen.
The demo numbers were up 60% from last year's Christmas
episode, and total viewers improved by 54%. It was the network's second best telecast
ever in total viewers, averaging 1.43 million, second only to the Doctor Who season seven premiere, which
drew 1.56 million in September.
Doctor Who returns
the second half of its seventh season on BBC America in the spring.
