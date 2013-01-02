'Doctor Who' Christmas Special Sets Ratings Record for BBCAmerica

The Christmas Day special Doctor Who: The Snowmen gave BBC America its top-rated telecast in

the adults 25-54 demo ever, drawing a 0.95 rating and 807,000 viewers in the demo

from 9-10:20 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to Nielsen.

The demo numbers were up 60% from last year's Christmas

episode, and total viewers improved by 54%. It was the network's second best telecast

ever in total viewers, averaging 1.43 million, second only to the Doctor Who season seven premiere, which

drew 1.56 million in September.

Doctor Who returns

the second half of its seventh season on BBC America in the spring.