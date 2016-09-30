Doctor Adds Affiliate Duties at Fox News Edge

Fox News Channel said that Dianne Doctor, VP and station manager at Fox-owned WWOR New York will take on added responsibility as manager of affiliate relations for the Fox News Edge affiliate news service.

Doctor will report to Sharri Berg, COO of Fox TV Stations and senior VP of news operations for Fox News Channel.

“Dianne has spent most of her career in local television newsrooms and will be a valuable member of the team as we restructure and fortify our relationships and communication with all our clients,” Berg said. “She is experienced, aggressive and will use her knowledge to enhance our affiliate stations’ experience.”

Doctor was VP and news director of WNYW New York before becoming station manager at WWOR. Before that she was news director at New York stations WCBS and WNBC. She began her career as an on air reporter.

Fox NewsEdge has 153 domestic and international clients.