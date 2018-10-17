‘Doc McStuffins’ Season Five Starts Oct. 26

Season five of Doc McStuffins premieres on Disney Channel Friday, Oct. 26. The animated series is about a young girl who aspires to be a doctor, like her mother, and communicates with and heals her toys.

Included in season five is The Doc McStuffins Christmas Special, premiering in December.

Doc McStuffins debuted in March 2012. The new season brings it to a total of over 150 episodes, shorts and specials.

Doc McStuffins is a production of Brown Bag Films in association with Disney Channel. The series was created and is executive produced by Chris Nee. Norton Virgien is supervising director and co-executive producer.

The Hollywood Health & Society division of the USC Annenberg Norman Lear Center is the show’s' health and medical consultant.