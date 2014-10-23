DMA Names Senior VP, Communications

The Digital Marketing Association has named Lindsay Hutter senior VP of communications. Hutter, who will be based in Washington, had been an executive VP at Hill & Knowlton.

"We couldn’t be more pleased to have Lindsay join DMA as a key member of our leadership team,” said DMA president Jane Berzan in a statement. “With this appointment, DMA gains a seasoned association professional and a global public relations strategist who can bring best practices to every aspect of our communications program."

Hutter will be in attendance at DMA's annual conference, DMA2014, in San Diego, which begins Oct. 25.