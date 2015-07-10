DIY Renews Three Home Renovation Shows

DIY Network has ordered second seasons of three home renovation series: Barnwood Builders, Mega Decks and First Time Flippers.

Custom designs and major makeovers are featured on DIY Network in Barnwood Builders (pictured), where West Virginia master craftsmen deconstruct centuries-old barns and cabins to build stunning modern homes, the Scripps Networks outlet said in a release.

Mega Decks, which is produced by Orion Entertainment, follows the Colorado firm that’s one of the most innovative deck and landscape companies in the country. And in First Time Flippers, the home renovation process is shown from a beginner’s perspective as novice flippers attempt to turn a disaster house into a high dollar flip.