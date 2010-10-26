DIY Picks Up Season Two of 'Vanilla Ice Project'

DIY Network Tuesday

announced it has green lit a second season of The Vanilla Ice Project, which features ‘90s pop icon Vanilla Ice

(Rob Van Winkle) tackling various home improvement projects.

The series premiered on

Oct. 14, and has an order for 10 half-hour episodes.

"Rob's home improvement

knowledge has been an unexpected surprise for many of our viewers," said Andy

Singer, GM of DIY Network. "He not only has skills important to DIY Network, Rob

resonates with our audience. We are thrilled to continue working with

him."