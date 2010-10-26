DIY Picks Up Season Two of 'Vanilla Ice Project'
DIY Network Tuesday
announced it has green lit a second season of The Vanilla Ice Project, which features ‘90s pop icon Vanilla Ice
(Rob Van Winkle) tackling various home improvement projects.
The series premiered on
Oct. 14, and has an order for 10 half-hour episodes.
"Rob's home improvement
knowledge has been an unexpected surprise for many of our viewers," said Andy
Singer, GM of DIY Network. "He not only has skills important to DIY Network, Rob
resonates with our audience. We are thrilled to continue working with
him."
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.