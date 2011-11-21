DIY Network Names Robinson Director of Programming

DIY Network has named Dale Roy Robinson director of programming

for Scripps Networks Interactive Home Category. In addition to the hire,

Heather Jagels has been promoted to director of creative services.

In his new role, Robinson will oversee the development,

production and on-air talent acquisition of original programming for DIY

Network and HGTV, including The Adam

Carolla Project, Desperate Landscapes,

When DIY Attacks! Yard Impossible, Worst Kitchen in America and Esquire's Ultimate Bachelor Pad, as well

as HGTV's Making House and Going Yard, Extreme Homes, You Live in

What? and Cool Pools. Prior to

joining Scripps, Robinson was a freelance film and television producer and

director.

Jagels, who was promoted from manager, will oversee DIY

Network's on-air promotional strategy and day-to-day operations of the creative

services team. She will also lead the creation and distribution of the network's

off-channel video content, short-form content and sizzle reels. Jagels joined

Scripps in 2005 as a coordinator of creative services for HGTV.