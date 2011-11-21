DIY Network Names Robinson Director of Programming
DIY Network has named Dale Roy Robinson director of programming
for Scripps Networks Interactive Home Category. In addition to the hire,
Heather Jagels has been promoted to director of creative services.
In his new role, Robinson will oversee the development,
production and on-air talent acquisition of original programming for DIY
Network and HGTV, including The Adam
Carolla Project, Desperate Landscapes,
When DIY Attacks! Yard Impossible, Worst Kitchen in America and Esquire's Ultimate Bachelor Pad, as well
as HGTV's Making House and Going Yard, Extreme Homes, You Live in
What? and Cool Pools. Prior to
joining Scripps, Robinson was a freelance film and television producer and
director.
Jagels, who was promoted from manager, will oversee DIY
Network's on-air promotional strategy and day-to-day operations of the creative
services team. She will also lead the creation and distribution of the network's
off-channel video content, short-form content and sizzle reels. Jagels joined
Scripps in 2005 as a coordinator of creative services for HGTV.
