DIY Network Greenlights ‘Breakneck Builds’ Series

DIY Network continued to build on its lineup of home development shows with the greenlight of new series Breakneck Builds, the network said Tuesday.

Breakneck Builds follows construction crews as they build pre-fabricated homes before transporting and reassembling the homes on site for new homeowners in two days, said network officials.

In addition, the network renewed several of its top shows including Rehab Addict, Kitchen Crashers, Building Alaska, Family Under Construction Hawaii, Sledgehammer, Bath Crashers, Garage Gold and Salvage Dawgs.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.