DIY Network to Debut 'Renovation Realities: Ben & Ginger'

Scripps-owned DIY Network will premiere new series Renovation Realities: Ben & Ginger on Saturday, May 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The series stars married couple Ginger Zee and Ben Aaron. Zee is chief meteorologist for Good Morning America while Aaron reports for NBC and syndicated entertainment magazine Extra.

Aaron also is working with Scripps on a new lifestyle talk show co-starring Kellie Pickler to be shot in Nashville. Scripps announced the talker at NATPE and says it plans to reveal more details about the show’s launch in coming weeks.



In the four-part series, Zee and Aaron leave New York City and head to the suburbs where they are faced with renovating a fixer upper. Along the way, Zee’s Good Morning America co-stars, including Robin Roberts, Amy Robach and Lara Spencer, come on board to lend their help.



Zee is the handy one of the couple, having helped her parents growing up with drywall, tiling and painting, while Aaron says “I thought ‘escrow’ was a soup.”



In the end, the couple works side by side to transform an 1,800-square-foot house into a three-bedroom, three-bathroom home with such amenities as a walk-in closet, laundry room, mud room and outdoor patio.

