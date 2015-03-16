DIY, HGTV Renew Nine Series

Scripps Networks Interactive said that DIY Network has renewed five popular renovation series, while HGTV ordered new seasons for four property-hunting shows.

The DIY orders include season six of The Vanilla Ice Project (Vanilla Ice); season eight of Kitchen Crashers (Alison Victoria); second seasons of Barnwood Builders (Mark Bowe) and Sledgehammer (Jason Cameron) and a 14th season of Yard Crashers, now starring Chris Lambton, who will tackle challenging backyards for a second season.

“If you want to see experts and homeowners swinging hammers, knocking down walls and getting dirty, then DIY Network is the network for you,” Allison Page, general manager, HGTV and DIY Network, said in a release. “With programs like the Crashers franchise and The Vanilla Ice Project, we’ve built a successful network that delivers the upscale do-it-yourselfers that advertisers want to reach.”

