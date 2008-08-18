DIY Embarks on Project Xtreme

DIY Network will air a sneak-peek debut of new series Project Xtreme Thursday, Sept. 25 at 9:30 p.m. (EST), with the “how-to” series than setting into its normal time slot Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 1.

Project Xtreme features licensed contractor Jason Cameron (Desperate Landscapes, Man Caves) taking on “enormous projects around New York City,” DIY said.

Projects to be featured include: painting the Queensboro Bridge; Central Park tree cutting; a look at electric power in the city; the lights on the Empire State Building; and Times Square Billboards.

“DIY Network is constantly working toward bringing exciting and innovative programming to our viewers, and Project Xtreme is exactly that,” vice president of programming Andy Singer said in a statement. “Jason is taking the do-it-yourself notion to the edge and is bringing our audience along for the thrilling, if somewhat bumpy, ride.”