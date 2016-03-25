DIY Bows New Season of ‘Vanilla Ice Project’ April 23
By Luke McCord
Rob Van Winkle, better known as rapper Vanilla Ice, is back for 13 more episodes of DIY's The Vanilla Ice Project in a new season. The season will premiere on April 23.
The show follows Vanilla Ice as he looks for cost-effective ways to renovate a Palm Beach, Fla., property.
“We’ve got a ton of work to do and there’s no time to waste,” said Vanilla Ice. “But we’re about to have a little fun in the sun and get things done!”
