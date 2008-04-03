Dispatch Broadcast Group Taps Katz Television Group

Dispatch Broadcast Group is shifting “national media representation” duties for its two stations to Katz Television Group’s Eagle Television Sales.

WBNS Columbus, Ohio, and WTHR Indianapolis were previously served by Blair Television.

The new relationship starts April 7.

Katz Radio Group currently represents Dispatch’s radio properties in Columbus.

“The addition of our CBS Columbus TV affiliate and our NBC Indianapolis TV affiliate to our existing radio representation is a great opportunity to excel in the national sales marketplace,” Dispatch CEO Michael Fiorile said. “The Eagle Television Sales organization is a premiere group of sales professionals.”

Katz Television president Jim Beloyianis said the firm is “enormously proud to represent such a prestigious media company with a celebrated history in newspapers, radio and television. The combination of Dispatch’s remarkable history with Katz’s 120-year commitment to providing the highest levels of client service will result in unlimited opportunities for mutual success.”