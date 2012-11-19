Disney's 'Sofia' Movie Draws 5.2 Million Viewers

The premiere of the TV movie Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess attracted 5.2 million total

viewers to Disney Channel on Sunday, setting the animated fairytale up nicely

for its debut as a series in January.

Sofia, about a

little girl who becomes a princess, drew 1.5 million kids 2-5 to become the No.

1 cable TV telecast in the demo in five years and in 10 years with girls 2-5,

attracting 954,000 in that demo. For Disney Channel, it was the network's No. 1

telecast ever among girls 2-5 and No. 2 among kids 2-5, behind High School Musical 2.

The movie will repeat on Disney Channel all week and air on

Disney Junior on Nov. 22. The series' January premiere date on both networks is

to be announced.