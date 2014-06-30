Disney's 'Girl Meets World' Debuts to 5.2 Million Viewers

Disney Channel's sequel to beloved 90s sitcom Boy Meets World got off to a solid start on Friday night, as Girl Meets World debuted to 5.2 million total viewers.



The spinoff/sequel series, which follows Riley Matthews — the daughter of Cory and Topanga — also drew 2.3 million among kids 2-11, 1.8 million with kids 6-11 and 1.7 million among persons 9-14.



The premiere was made available on the Watch Disney app and iTunes on June 23, and the network said it is pacing to be the most viewed series on the app.



Girl Meets World aired out of the original Disney Channel movie Zapped, which drew 5.7 million total viewers on Friday night.