Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer Unit Sets Int’l Management

The Walt Disney Co.’s Direct-to-Consumer & International unit named top executives who will head three key international business units after Disney completes the $71 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

Current Fox executive Uday Shankar will become chairman of Star and Disney India and president of The Walt Disney Co., Asia Pacific. Shankar is now president of 21st Century Fox, Asia, and CEO of Star India.

Current Disney execs will head the other two regions. Rebecca Campbell, now president, The Walt Disney Co. EMEA will add oversight of Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States. Diego Lerner, currently president, The Walt Disney Co. Latin America, while continue to oversee that area.

Disney is also consolidating its international business units.

“The planned restructuring of our business units outside of the U.S. will result in a stronger, more agile organization, one that is better able to pivot and capitalize on the many opportunities present in today’s fast-changing and increasingly complex global marketplace,” said Kevin Mayer, chairman of The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment.

“Once the acquisition is complete, all three regions will be led by exceptional, highly experienced executives who will combine the 'best of the best' talent from both organizations. This new structure and the outstanding leadership team we’ve put in place are clear demonstrations of our strong commitment to integrating operations and thoughtfully executing our strategic priorities around the globe, Mayer said.

Janice Marinelli will continue serve as president, global content sales and distribution. Responsible for DTCI’s integrated global content sales organization, she oversee the Company’s programming sales efforts for its combined portfolio of content, as well as the distribution of branded direct-to-consumer apps and services to broadcasters, digital services and other third-party distributors around the world.

Campbell, Lerner, Marinelli and Shankar will report to Mayer.