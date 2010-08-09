Disney's ‘Camp Rock' Sequel To Premiere Labor Day Weekend

Disney Channel announced that its new rock n' roll musical Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam will premiere over Labor Day weekend as a four-event telecast from Sept. 3 through Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. each night.

The movie itself will showcase music from tween sensations The Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato, among others. The telecast will also include pre-shows, an audio simulcast on Radio Disney, and viewer activities on the channel's Website.

The Final Jam is the sequel to Disney Channel's Camp Rock, which premiered in 2008 as the year's cable's top entertainment telecast in total viewers (10.1 million). It was also the number one entertainment telecast in the tweens 9-14 demo and the top live action flick among kids 6-11 for the year.