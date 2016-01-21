Disney's Ben Sherwood to Give 2016 NAB Show Keynote

The opening remarks of the 2016 NAB Show in Las Vegas will be given by Ben Sherwood, Disney Media Networks co-chairman and Disney|ABC Television Group president.

The keynote on April 18 will be preceded by NAP president and CEO Gordon Smith’s "State of the Broadcast Industry" address.

Sherwood, formerly the president of ABC News, supervises ABC Studios, the ABC Owned Television Stations Group, the ABC Television Network and Disney Channels Worldwide, with oversight of newly-named cable network Freeform as well as the company’s equity interest in Hulu, Fusion and A+E Networks.

“Mr. Sherwood has achieved great success throughout his career as a journalist, producer, writer and media executive,” Smith said. “He is a respected executive and a creative thinker with keen business sense. We look forward to hearing about his approaches to today’s rapidly evolving media business at this year’s NAB Show.”