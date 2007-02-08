Disney/ABC Upfront Stresses Synergy

Disney/ABC Kids played up synergy between its bevy of distribution platforms in its annual upfront to advertisers Thursday.



The presentation, themed "In Concert," came on the heels of Disney's centralization of ad sales and marketing for all kids properties into one division, and focused on offering advertisers one-stop shopping for spots on TV, radio, online and other areas.



“As we enter the marketplace with powerful distribution and unparalleled entertainment content, we are poised to provide our clients efficient, top-rate service and creative opportunities to align their brands across our kid-driven, family inclusive and parent-trusted media platforms,” said Tricia Wilber, just upped to executive VP, Disney Media Advertising and Marketing Group.



After a year filled with ratings-breaking original movies, including High School Musical and Jump In, Disney Channel is planning several more. Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board, the sequel to Johnny Tsunami, will premiere in June. Sequels for High School Musical, Twitches and The Cheetah Girls are also in the works. So is Dadnapped, a caper-comedy about a girl competing with a character in one of her father's books. CG-animated Franklin B.C. will follow a caveman who ends up in school.



On the series front, Disney has slated two new comedy series - Disney's Wizards and Phineas and Ferb for the fall and winter, respectively. The network is also teeing up a return of its summer competition franchise Disney Channel Games.



For its preschool block, Playhouse Disney, the network is working on My Friends Tigger & Pooh, a new CG animated series for May, 2007 and puppet comedy Bunny Town for the fall.



ABC Kids, the Saturday-morning block on ABC, will premiere That's So Raven spin-off Cory in the House in fall.