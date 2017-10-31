Disney/ABC Television Group Networks Share Holiday Programming Plans

Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas" starts up December 1, and the holiday cheer will be expanded to other Disney/ABC Television Group networks, including ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior. All the networks will feature holiday programming through Christmas Day.

Freeform’s offerings include Elf, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, The Santa Clause and The Polar Express.

The network will also debut its first original Christmas movie, Angry Angel, starring Brenda Song and Jason Biggs.

“‘25 Days of Christmas’ is the holiday event our viewers look forward to all year long. This year there is more for everyone: more original shows, more fun and laughter, more opportunities to take part in this beloved holiday tradition," said Ben Sherwood, president, Disney|ABC Television Group. "We hope everyone joins in the fun as Disney ABC spreads holiday cheer across all of our channels and platforms for audiences everywhere."

Freeform will also feature The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (originally airing on ABC) and Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic, a one-hour special giving viewers an inside look at how holiday magic is created at Disney’s theme parks.

ABC will debut new seasons of The Great Christmas Light Fight and The Great American Baking Show. Specials on ABC include Shrek the Halls, The Toy Story That Time Forgot, Disney Prepand Landing, A Charlie Brown Christmas and I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown!

Holiday programming on Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior includes episodes of Stuck in the Middle, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Mickey and the Roadster Racers and Sofia the First. Disney Channel will air Disney Parks Presents a Disney Channel Holiday Celebration, with performances by Disney Channel stars, and Disney Junior will debut The Lion Guard: Timon and Pumbaa’s Christmas.