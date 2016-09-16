Disney/ABC Taps Bruce Rosenblum as President of Business Ops

Bruce Rosenblum has been named president of business operations at Disney/ABC Television Group (DATG), reporting to Ben Sherwood, cochairman of DATG and Disney Media Networks. Rosenblum will have direct oversight of all aspects of Disney/ABC business operations, including global distribution; affiliate sales and marketing; digital media, strategy and business development; media operations, engineering and IT; and consumer insights. He will also jointly oversee all ad sales aspects alongside each business unit leader.

Rosenblum is serving his second term as chairman/CEO of the Television Academy, a volunteer position he began in 2011 and which ends in December. Most recently, he was president of Legendary Television and Digital Media.

Rosenblum spent 26 years at Warner Bros., holding down the Warner Bros. Television group presidency from 2005 to 2013, reporting directly to then chairman and CEO Barry Meyer.

“As we build on creative momentum across our portfolio, it has become more important than ever to establish a more efficient and effective operating structure,” said Sherwood. “With his formidable record as a skilled manager and innovative deal maker, Bruce is a stellar addition to our team. I'm confident he will make a powerful difference as we navigate–and win–the future.”

Prior to his television group presidency at Warner Bros., Rosenblum was executive VP of television at the studio for six years, and was senior VP, television business management. He came to Warner Bros. as part of Warner Communications’ 1989 acquisition of Lorimar Telepictures.

“I have long admired The Walt Disney Company, and became impressed with Ben’s leadership of and vision for Disney/ABC over the past few years,” he said. “While at Warner Bros., I had many successful dealings with the group, and have witnessed first-hand the intelligence and creativity in their business operations. I’m looking forward to partnering with Ben and the talented leaders, overseeing these areas to help us achieve some already ambitious goals and to set even higher benchmarks for success going forward.”