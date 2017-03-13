Disney XD Sets ‘Walk the Prank’ Marathon for April Fools' Day

Disney XD has scheduled an April Fools' Day marathon as the lead up to the launch of season 2 of its comedy series Walk the Prank.

The marathon starts at 6 am ET on Saturday April 1. The first two episodes of the new season will appear back to back starting at 11 a.m. ET on Disney XD, the Disney XD app, VOD and Disney XD’s YouTube channel.

New episodes will continue to premiere on Saturdays with back-to-back fresh shows at 11 a.m. on Disney XD.

During the season, guests on the show will include Disney stars Zendaya, Veronica Dunne and Kamil McFadden, plus stars from the NFL and WWE.

Walk the Prank, which blends scripted comedy with hidden-camera pranks, stars Cody Veith, Bryce Gheisar, Jillian Shea Spaeder, Brandon Severs and Tobie Windham.

The show was created and executive produced by Adam Small and Trevor Moore.

It is produced by Horizon Productions.