Disney XD Set to Launch Gamer Programming Block

Disney is getting into gaming, launching D|XP, a daily summer overnight block of gamer programming aimed at entertaining gamers and esports enthusiasts ages 13 and up.

The multiplatform destination will feature content produced with ESPN, the Disney Digital Network, Maker, IGN, Attack Media, Warner Bros. Television Group’s Blue Ribbon Content, Banger Films, ESL and Vice’s Waypoint.

On Disney XD, D|XP will air from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. ET, beginning July 15.

"Gaming is a lifestyle for our audience. This summer, we're collaborating with leading creative partners in the industry to deliver original programming, access to some of the biggest esports tournaments and leagues, and entry to key gaming-related events,” said Marc Buhaj, senior VP of programming and general manager for Disney XD. "D|XP will showcase diverse storytelling across the video game landscape, and celebrate gaming culture and community."

Disney Digital Network will be producing Polaris Primetime, a weekly one-hour play-through gaming and variety show hosted by entertainment gaming personalities Jimmy Wong and Strawburry17 (Meghan Camarena).

DDN is also producing Parker Plays, a half-hour series starring YouTuber Parker Coppins, who will engage in comedic gameplay commentary.

Waypoint Presents, from Vice, will examine how and why gamers play, focusing on the people, passion and politics of gaming.

Other programming includes: ESPN Esports programming that will provide front row access to major esports events; The IGN Show —a daily show from IGN Entertainment hosted by Alanah Pearce (Charalanahzard), Naomi Kyle and a team that delivers exclusive new game footage, expert gaming tips and prime coverage from the biggest gaming and pop culture events, executive produced by Wade Beckett and Blair Herter; and The Attack—a daily variety show with hosts Alex Corea and Erin Steeby.