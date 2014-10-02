Disney XD Renews 'Star Wars Rebels'

Disney has renewed Star Wars Rebels for a second season before its introductory TV movie, Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion, premieres Friday, Oct. 3 on the Disney Channel.

The series will begin Monday, Oct. 13 on Disney XD, airing in 163 countries.

"The global expectations for this series could not have been any higher," said Disney Channels Worldwide president and chief creative officer Gary Marsh on the show's international appeal. "And I am proud to say that the team at Lucasfilm has delivered something that has surpassed even that incredibly high bar – artistically and thematically."

Simon Kinberg and Dave Filoni will executive produce the next season along with co-EP and supervising writer Henry Gilroy.