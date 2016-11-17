Disney XD Picks Up Pokémon Series, Films

Disney XD and the Pokémon Company International have inked a multiyear distribution deal, making the cable network the home for Pokémon animated content. Disney XD will air the 20th season of the popular Pokémon, short for “pocket monster,” animated series and much of its animation library, including 19 previous seasons consisting of over 900 episodes and 15 movies.

The new season starts in early 2017 and will be titled Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon. Disney XD also has the U.S. premiere of the feature film Pokémon the Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel, on Monday, Dec. 5, when the first two episodes of the season are shown.

“During our 20-year celebration, fans’ appetite for Pokémon is at an all-time high, and The Pokémon Company International is thrilled to join forces with Disney XD as the new home for Pokémon animation in the U.S.,” said Emily Arons, senior VP at The Pokémon Company International. “Disney XD is the perfect way to deliver Pokémon animation to kids and fans across the country on its multiple platforms.”

Pokémon animated content currently airs on Disney XD in Europe.

Pokémon is well known for its trading cards featuring animated warriors. The brand took a big leap this summer with the advent of Pokémon Go, a location based mobile game.