Disney XD Orders Second Season of New ‘DuckTales’

Disney XD has ordered season 2 of its all-new animated series DuckTales, featuring Scrooge McDuck and his mischievous nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie.

Season 1 of the show, based on the original Emmy-award winning series that aired in first-run syndication from 1987 to 1990, won’t premiere till this summer.

"Fans around the world are eager and we're looking forward to introducing viewers to the all-new DuckTales,” said Marc Buhaj, senior VP of programming and general manager at Disney XD. “This early season two order is a testament to the quality work the creative team, led by Matt and Frank, and the cast are delivering."

Matt Youngberg is executive producer, Francisco Angones is story editor and co-producer, and Sean Jimenez is art director.

David Tennant provides the voice of Scrooge McDuck. Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan are Huey, Dewey and Louie.

DuckTales is produced by Disney Television Animation.