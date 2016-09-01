Disney XD Orders Second Season of ‘Mech-X4’ Before Premiere

Disney XD has greenlit a second season of its live-action, sci-fi series Mech-X4 ahead of the series debut Nov. 12. The series centers on a high school freshman who discovers he’s a "technopath" with the extraordinary ability to control technology with his mind. His superpower awakens a 150-foot robot known as MECH-X4 and the teen, Ryan, can command its every move.

Disney XD will unveil two episodes Nov. 12. Starting Friday, Oct. 28, a preview episode debuts on the Disney XD App, Disney XD VOD and the Disney XD YouTube channel.

Nathaniel James Potvin stars as Ryan Walker. Production for the second season begins later this month.

"The creative vision for the series has been clear from the get-go,” said Adam Bonnett, executive VP of original programming, Disney Channels Worldwide. “We're excited to launch this new genre of epic action-adventure storytelling that will undoubtedly be a water cooler show for kids."

Mech-X4 is a production of Bay City Productions, Ltd., a subsidiary of Omnifilm Entertainment, Ltd. It was created by executive producer Steve Marmel. Anupam Nigam, Brian Hamilton and Zach Lipovsky are also executive producers.

It is the latest example of a network opting for season two before season one starts, showing viewers it is committed to a program the network believes has staying power.