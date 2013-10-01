Disney XD, NBA Players Prep for 'Pranksgiving'

Disney XD is partnering with a number of NBA players to set up pranks on some of its stars as part of a month long programming event "Pranksgiving" starting Nov. 4 that will also give verified Watch Disney XD users early access to a number of shows.

The effort illustrates how programmers are looking to drive usage of their authenticated apps by providing additional programming. As part of the effort, consumers with a subscription to a pay TV operator that is offering Watch Disney XD online or mobile access can get a seven-day advance window of new episodes of such live action shows as Lab Rats, Kickin' It, Crash & Bernstein and the brand new sitcom Mighty Med at WatchDisneyXD.com or by downloading the Watch Disney XD app for smart phones and tablets.

During "Pranksgiving" a number of NBA players — Tyson Chandler (New York Knicks), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Kenneth Faried (Denver Nuggets) and DeAndre Jordan (Los Angeles Clippers) — will also be working with the puppet Crash from the sitcom Crash & Bernstein to play tricks on Disney XD's stars.

Starting Monday, October 21 fans will be able to visit DisneyXD.com/Crash to determine which Disney XD stars will get pranked and the various possible pranks. Each Monday a new prank will be revealed on Disney XD along with new prank-themed episodes. Those will include a guest staring appearance by Dwight Howard of the Houston Rockets in the new comedy series Mighty Med.

"Pranksgiving" will see the return on the hidden camera series Just Kidding and the launch of a comedic Japanese-style game show Japanizi: Going, Going, Gong! the channel reports.