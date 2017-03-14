Disney XD Makes Early Order for Season 2 of ‘Big Hero 6’

Disney XD has ordered season 2 of the animated series Big Hero 6, before the series has its premiere.

The show, from Disney Television Animation, is based on the Oscar-winning film, which was inspired by the Marvel comic book.

The animated series stars Maya Rudolph, Jamie Chung, Scott Adsit, Ryan Potter, Genesis Rodriguez, Khary Payton, Brooks Wheelan, Alan Tudyk, David Shaughnessy and Stan Lee.

It is executive produced by Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley and Nick Filippi.

"Mark, Bob and Nick have delivered a dynamic adventure series that follows the Big Hero 6 superhero team, led by audience favorites Hiro and Baymax,” said Marc Buhaj, senior VP, programming and general manager, Disney XD. “We are honored to have the opportunity to further expand the elaborate world and engaging characters of Big Hero 6 The Series with this early second season order."

The series picks up immediately following the events of the feature film and continues the adventures and friendship of 14-year-old tech genius Hiro and his compassionate, cutting-edge robot Baymax.