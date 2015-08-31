Disney XD, Maker Studios Launch Talent Search

Disney XD and Maker Studios are launching an initiative to search for and develop new programming creators.

The programming would eventually find its way to DisneyXD.com, the Watch Disney XD app and the Disney XD TV channels around the world.

The program, Disney XD by Maker will have some of Makers’ top talent making content. Other aspiring creators can apply to be a part of the initiative at makerstudios.com/DisneyXD. To cultivate their skills, participating creators will be provided tools, analytics and development guidance from both Maker and Disney XD as part of the program.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Maker and warmly welcome some of its brightest stars to the Disney XD family through Disney XD by Maker,” said Marc Buhaj, senior VP, programming and general manager of Disney XD. "Recognized by our audience as celebrities in their own right, these stars will pave the way for up-and-coming Disney XD by Maker talent, cultivating a creative community that drives inspiration, original storytelling and unique formats that can be shared globally."

Maker Studios was acquired by Disney and specializes in short-form digital online content. Some of the talent participating in the Disney XD by Maker program includes CaptainSparklez, forrestfire101, ZexyZek, 101DarkMonkey, EvanTube, Luzu and Lana, and Random Encounters.

"The Disney XD team has incredible vision for embracing this new generation of talent and Disney XD by Maker is a significant commitment to the space. This collaboration represents a first-of-its-kind on-ramp for digital creators who aspire to work with the most prominent entertainment brand in the world," said Chris Williams, chief audience officer at Maker Studios.