Disney XD Brings Back ‘Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything’

Disney XD has ordered a second season of live-action comedy Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything, starring Cameron Boyce as a teenage video game phenomenon whose thumb injury forces him off the gaming circuit and back to school.

Production will resume in Los Angeles in the spring for a premiere in 2016.

The show premiered in July and was Disney XD’s top series debut in network history among boys 6-11.

Gamer's Guide was created by Devin Bunje and Nick Stanton (Zeke & Luther, Turbo Fast), who are also executive producers. Jim O'Doherty (Grounded for Life, 3rd Rock From the Sun) is an executive producer and the showrunner.

The series is a production of It's A Laugh Productions, Inc.

Cable net Disney XD targets kids 6-11, primarily boys, with a mix of live-action and animated programming.