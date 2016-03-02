Disney XD to Air ‘Big Hero 6’ Series

Walt Disney Animation Studios has begun production on a Big Hero 6 TV series that will premiere on Disney XD in the fall.

The announcement was part of Disney Media Sales and Marketing’s kids upfront presentation that included 17 new series and two new original movies that will appear on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD.

The Big Hero 6 series is based on the award-winning film featuring characters from Marvel comics.

"Our colleagues at Walt Disney Animation Studios have created a brilliant new world, inspired by Marvel, with vivid, unique characters,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to further develop these characters into a world class animated series – full of fun, action and the kind of endearing storytelling that only Mark, Bob – and Baymax – can deliver."

The series will be executive produced by Mark McCorkle and Bob Schooley, who also created Kim Possible for Disney Channel.

The series picks up where the film left off, continuing the adventures of 14-year-old tech genius Hiro and his robot Baymax.

The film was released in October 2014, grossed $657 million worldwide and won the Oscar for Best Animated Picture.