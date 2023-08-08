Disney Upfront Volume Flat As Negotiations Are Completed

The Walt Disney Co. said it has completed its upfront market negotiations, finishing with volume that was in line with the previous year.

More than 40% of the dollars advertisers committed to Disney were for streaming and digital.

In what was expected to be a down market, most of the big media companies were able to put a good face in their upfront results. A growing amount of digital inventory was able to offset some of the declines in linear viewing and ad revenue.

The ad-supported tier of Disney Plus saw increased commitments. Disney Plus will be expanding its targeting, measurement and programmatic capabilities, Disney said.

Volume and pricing were up for sports, including women’s sports. Disney also generated increased commitments supporting inclusive programming from advertisers in the financial services, pharmaceutical, retail, tech and telecommunications categories.

“Our investments in the most dynamic technology and streaming capabilities, coupled with the most enviable sports rights, powerful storytelling and impactful cultural moments, sets Disney apart,” Disney Advertising president Rita Ferro said. “As we close the 2023-2024 Upfront, our insights-led approach and deep understanding of consumers continues to deliver growth for our clients, while deepening their connection to the most engaged audiences at scale.”