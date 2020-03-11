Disney Suspends Live Studio Audiences at NY-based News, Talk Shows

Walt Disney Television said it has suspended live studio audiences at its news and talks shows based in New York as a precaution due to the continued spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

About 212 cases of the coronavirus have been detected in New York state, mainly in the Westchester County area. In New York City, about 48 people have tested positive for the virus, according to the New York Times.

Disney said the shows affected by the live audience suspension are: Good Morning America; Strahan, Sara and Keke; Live with Kelly and Ryan; The View; and Tamron Hall.

“Given the current developing situation in New York City, we have made the decision to suspend live audiences from attending our news broadcasts and talk shows,” Disney said in a statement.

As the number of coronavirus cases have increased, several syndicated shows have decided to go without live audiences, including Jeopardy!, Dr. Phil and Wheel of Fortune.