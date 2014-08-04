Disney, Suddenlink Reach New Carriage Deal

The Walt Disney Company has reached a new carriage deal with Suddenlink that will add a slew of new services.

The new multi-year agreement will add ESPN’s Longhorn Network and the upcoming SEC Network – which launches Aug. 14 – as well the ABC-Univision Hispanic-targeted Fusion. In addition, NCTC customers gain access to Disney’s suite of authenticated WATCH services.

These are in addition to ABC Family, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes, ESPNEWS, ESPN Classic, ESPN3, video-on-demand services and retransmission consent for KABC Los Angeles, WTVD Raleigh-Durham, KTRK Houston and KFSN in Fresno, Calif.

“A number of our customers have expressed interest in the SEC and Longhorn Networks, and a sizable majority have told us how much they value Disney networks like ESPN and ABC Family,” said Kathy Payne, Suddenlink senior VP and chief programming officer. “We’re very pleased we can provide those customers what they’ve said they want, and we’d like to specially thank the SEC and Longhorn fans who contacted us for their enthusiasm and patience, as we worked with Disney to complete this comprehensive, long-term agreement.”