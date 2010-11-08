Disney Shakes Up Ratings With New Series Debut
Disney Channel's newest comedy series Shake It Up moved the ratings needle in its debut Sunday (Nov. 7), averaging 6.2 million total viewers.
The series, which follows two teens who are chosen to
dance on a local TV dance show, finished as the second most watched
series debut in Disney history among total viewers, as well as tweens 9
to 14 (2.7 million viewers), according to the network.
Shake It Up also doubled last year's total viewer audience
in the 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. time slot, while nearly doubling the number
of viewers 6-11 (2.6 million vs. 1.5 million) and Tweens 9-14 (2.7
million vs. 1.4 million) compared to 2009.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.