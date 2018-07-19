Disney Setting Up New TV Team With Fox Additions

With 21st Century Fox’s cable network and TV production businesses within his grasp, Bob Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Co. is getting ready to install a new top management structure for the enlarged TV business.

Peter Rice, head of the Fox Networks Group is expected to move to Disney and is reportedly in line to head the TV group, excluding ESPN.

Meanwhile Ben Sherwood, now president of the Disney/ABC Television Group is expected to get a prominent, but as yet undefined role at Disney.

Among those reporting to Rice would be Fox Television Group chairman Dana Walden, who would become head of of the entire TV production business.

Also expected to make the move to Disney is John Landgraf, who would continue to run FX Networks and FX Productions.

Courteney Monroe is reportedly going to remain in charge of National Geographic Global Networks, which runs the National Geographic cable channels.

In order to secure approval to buy the Fox assets, Disney has agreed to sell off Fox’s 22 regional cable networks.

Disney's path to acquiring the Fox assets was cleared Thursday when Comcast pulled out of the bidding. Both companies are still competing to control European satellite broadcaster Sky.

After Fox spins off the assets being sold to Disney, the remaining company, known as New Fox, will continue to run the Fox Broadcast Network, Fox Sports and Fox News.

Spokespeople for Disney and Fox declined to comment.