Disney Set to Cast 'High School Musical 4'

Disney Channel says it is beginning to cast High School Musical 4, continuing a franchise that became a kiddie sensation 10 years ago.

A nationwide search is being launched to find performers for the new original movie, which will introduce a new crop of East High Wildcats and West High Knights.

The first High School Musical premiered Jan. 20, 2006 and drew 7.7 million toal viewers in the U.S., the biggest number in Disney Channel history at that point.

The sequel, High School Musical 2 drew 18.6 million viewers.

The franchise has also spawned popular soundtrack records and DVDs.

High School Musical 3: Senior Year is 2008 grossed $250 million in worldwide box office.

The new movie is being directed and choreographed by Jeffrey Hornaday, who also did Disney's Teen Beach Movie and Teen Beach 2.

Casting directors are Jason La Padura, Hatalie Hart and Kendra Patterson.

"High School Musical is part of Disney Channel’s DNA. It embodies all that we stand for," said Gary March, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide. "As a way of continuing to embrace that heritage, we're excited to announce 'the start of something new' -- as we launch a search for a new class of East High Wildcats to star in a fourth installment of the High School Musical franchise."

High School Musical 4 is being written by Dan Berendsen and Peter Barsocchini. Bill Borden and Barry Rosenbush return as executive producers.